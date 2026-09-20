Whenever asked about anything, they say, 'I don't know anything'

The road outside the eastern boundary wall of Khulna University is known as Hall Road. This road in the Islamnagar area of the city is adjacent to a gate of Khan Jahan Ali Hall (Khaja Hall) of the university.

Opposite, a narrow lane runs through. After a few houses on Mosque Lane, there is a light pink-colored four-story building. The entire building serves as a student hostel.

Azmul Hossain, a first-year student in the English department of the private North Western University, lived in a room on the fourth floor of this hostel.

Late Friday night, he was beaten to death at the hostel on allegations of theft.

Azmul's father, Kutub Uddin, said, “On Friday night, Azmul called and informed me that he was being accused of stealing rice and some money at the hostel, and they were demanding Tk 100,000. I then asked who was there. He said, ‘They are all here'. I asked him to hand over the phone. They told me, 'Uncle, your son has done this, so you should bring Tk 100,000 and come over'. Later, when I came to Khulna, I found my son's body at the morgue of the Medical College Hospital.”