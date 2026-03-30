Dismissed army officer Afzal Naser arrested from Mirpur
Dismissed lieutenant colonel Md Afzal Naser (61) has been arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of police from Mirpur in the capital. He was arrested late last night, Sunday.
DB joint commissioner Mohammad Nasirul Islam confirmed the arrest of Afzal Naser.
A DB source said that Afzal Naser was arrested based on interrogation leads from former army officer lieutenant general (retd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, known as one of the key figures behind 1/11, and former Director General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), lieutenant general (retd) Sheikh Mamun Khaled.
Masud Uddin Chowdhury was arrested last Monday night from his residence in Dhaka. Later, DB took him on a five-day remand through the court on Tuesday in a case filed with Paltan police station. After that remand, DB applied for a new seven-day remand, and the court granted a six-day remand.
Subsequently, former DGFI Director General lieutenant general (retd) Sheikh Mamun Khaled was arrested last Wednesday. In a murder case filed with Mirpur police station, the court granted him a five-day remand. He is also being interrogated in DB custody.
Afzal Naser’s home is in the Mojirkhil area of Senbagh upazila in Noakhali. He joined the army on 4 July, 1984. From March 2006 to March 2008, he served in the DGFI.