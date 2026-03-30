Dismissed army officer Afzal Naser arrested from Mirpur

Masud Uddin Chowdhury was arrested last Monday night from his residence in Dhaka. Later, DB took him on a five-day remand through the court on Tuesday in a case filed with Paltan police station. After that remand, DB applied for a new seven-day remand, and the court granted a six-day remand.

Subsequently, former DGFI Director General lieutenant general (retd) Sheikh Mamun Khaled was arrested last Wednesday. In a murder case filed with Mirpur police station, the court granted him a five-day remand. He is also being interrogated in DB custody.

Afzal Naser’s home is in the Mojirkhil area of Senbagh upazila in Noakhali. He joined the army on 4 July, 1984. From March 2006 to March 2008, he served in the DGFI.