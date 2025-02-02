Faruk murder in Tangail: Ex-MP Amanur, 3 other siblings acquitted
A Tangail court has acquitted former member of parliament from the Bangladesh Awami League (AL), Amanur Rahman Khan, his three siblings and six others in the case filed over the murder of AL leader and freedom fighter Faruk Ahmed.
Amanur Rahman Khan was the main accused in the murder case.
Tingail’s first additional district and sessions judge court’s Md Mahmudul Hasan passed the verdict Sunday afternoon.
Besides, two people were awarded life term imprisonment in the case. They are - Mohammad Ali and Kabir Hossain.
Following his arrest in 2014, Mohammad Ali gave a confessional statement in court about his involvement with the murder. This statement disclosed the involvement of Amanur Rahman and his brothers in the killing. He is on the run after securing bail from the court.
Another convict Kabir Hossain has been hiding since 2014.