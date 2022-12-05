HSC examinee killed in knife attack in Dhaka

A Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinee was killed, and two of his friends suffered injuries in a knife attack in the capital's Merul Badda Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Satil, 20. The injured are - Shoayeb Hossain, 18 and Rupom Datta, 18.

The incident took place around 7.30pm at Merul Badda DIT Project's Road 13.