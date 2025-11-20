DUCSU member Rafia’s Mymensingh home comes under attack

A crude bomb explosion has occurred at the house of Umma Uswatun Rafia, a member of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU), in Mymensingh.

The incident took place around 3:00am early Wednesday night in the Dholadia area of the city.

Upon receiving information, police visited the site today, Thursday, at noon. A case was filed at the police station in the afternoon against unidentified miscreants in connection with the incident.

Rafia’s family lives in the Dholadia area of the city. Her grandmother, mother, brother, and several tenants live in their four-story house.

Rafia’s mother, Jinnat Mahal, said that at 2:55am yesterday, miscreants detonated a crude bomb at the main gate of their house.

They and the surrounding residents heard the loud sound. Burn marks were seen in several places on the gate. She said they could not determine whether a separate fire had been set. After they informed the authorities, police visited the scene.

She added, “I have no enmity with anyone. Since my daughter is a DUCSU leader, this incident happened because of her activities. After this, we are feeling unsafe.”