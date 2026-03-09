Announcing High Commissioner's recall upon arriving in London unprecedented

There is virtually no precedent for a member of the government publicly announcing the recall of a Bangladeshi ambassador while visiting the country where that ambassador is serving.

Yet on Saturday, upon arriving at Heathrow Airport, the Prime Minister’s foreign affairs adviser Humayun Kabir made the unprecedented announcement that Abida Islam, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, had been recalled.

Describing the decision as “good news,” he alleged that the High Commissioner had failed to safeguard the country’s interests.

Such an unusual declaration by the adviser has caused surprise both at home and abroad.

Former diplomats and analysts of International Relations say the public announcement in a foreign country raises questions about the government’s and the nation’s image.

It has also generated negative reactions among professional diplomats serving both in Bangladesh and overseas.