Reaction
Announcing High Commissioner's recall upon arriving in London unprecedented
There is virtually no precedent for a member of the government publicly announcing the recall of a Bangladeshi ambassador while visiting the country where that ambassador is serving.
Yet on Saturday, upon arriving at Heathrow Airport, the Prime Minister’s foreign affairs adviser Humayun Kabir made the unprecedented announcement that Abida Islam, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, had been recalled.
Describing the decision as “good news,” he alleged that the High Commissioner had failed to safeguard the country’s interests.
Such an unusual declaration by the adviser has caused surprise both at home and abroad.
Former diplomats and analysts of International Relations say the public announcement in a foreign country raises questions about the government’s and the nation’s image.
It has also generated negative reactions among professional diplomats serving both in Bangladesh and overseas.
Normally, there is a formal process for appointing or replacing ambassadors and other diplomats.
The government can cancel an appointment or transfer an official at any time. Such decisions are usually communicated to the official through an administrative order from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In some cases, officials are given a deadline to return to Dhaka. For example, on Sunday the Foreign Ministry announced in a statement that Abida Islam had been recalled and reassigned to Dhaka.
However, bypassing the usual procedures for diplomatic appointments and transfers, the public announcement by Humayun Kabir—who holds minister-of-state status as the Prime Minister’s adviser on foreign affairs—in the presence of Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has raised questions.
Several former foreign secretaries described the declaration as “unprecedented.”
They believe it could send the wrong message to professional diplomats and have questioned whether the recall announcement was intended to convey some broader signal.
According to current and former diplomats, the way the recall of a High Commissioner was publicly disclosed was not respectful. They say it not only diminished the High Commissioner personally but also damaged the country’s image. As a result, the incident may discourage people who might otherwise consider joining the diplomatic service in the future.
How the unprecedented announcement came
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and Prime Minister’s foreign affairs adviser Humayun Kabir arrived in London on Saturday night to attend Commonwealth Day celebrations and a Commonwealth ministerial meeting.
When journalists at Heathrow Airport asked about the purpose of the visit, Humayun Kabir said discussions would be held on various Commonwealth-related matters.
He then added, “Here is some good news: the High Commissioner in London has long been dividing the community through divisive behaviour and conduct. She has been turning this High Commission into an Awami League-aligned institution and is engaged in partisan activities instead of looking after the community or Bangladesh’s interests. Therefore, the High Commissioner has been recalled.”
He added in English that “High Commissioner Abida Islam has been removed from her post.”
Notably, when Humayun Kabir made this announcement at Heathrow Airport about recalling Abida Islam from London, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman was standing beside him.