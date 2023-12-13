24 more get back candidacy

The election commission (EC) has heard 59 appeal petitions regarding electoral candidacy, and restored candidacy for 24 individuals to run in the upcoming national elections.
Besides, the commission invalidated the candidacy of two individuals following appeals, while the candidacy status of 32 will remain cancelled as before.
The authorities could not decide on an appeal petition during the hearing.
The commission rejected the appeal petition seeking the cancellation of Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque's candidacy and affirmed his candidacy for the election.
On the other hand, the commission dismissed the appeal petition of Bikalpa Dhara secretary general Maj (retd) Abdul Mannan for restoring his candidacy.