Dipu Das forced to resign and handed over to enraged mob: RAB

Garment factory worker Dipu Chandra Das, 27, who was killed in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, was first forced to resign from his job and then handed over to an enraged mob by the factory’s floor in-charge.

He was later beaten to death on allegations of blasphemy and his body was set on fire.

This information was disclosed at a press conference held by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Mymensingh on Saturday afternoon.

In connection with the incident, RAB and the police have separately conducted operations and arrested 10 individuals after reviewing CCTV footage and videos.

Of them, seven were arrested by RAB and three by the police.