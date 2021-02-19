CUET teacher pursuing PhD in US passes away

The university was scheduled to host a "Prayer Service of Remembrance" for Hira on Friday.



CUET public relations officer Rashedul Islam told UNB that Hira taught at the Department of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering and went to the USA in 2019 to pursue PhD at Marquette University.



Avijit Hira, the son of Miran Kanti Hira of Tuthamandra village in Gopalganj district, was 27 at the time of his death.



CUET vice-chancellor Mohammad Rafiqul Alam expressed profound shock at the demise of the young teacher. "Avijit Hira was a talented teacher. His death caused an irreparable loss to CUET," said Alam.



The CUET Teachers' Association also mourned the demise of their colleague.



A memorial discussion will be held on Monday next at the TSC auditorium of CUET, the university authorities said.

