'Voter Gari' campaign to begin this afternoon

A voter awareness campaign titled 'Vote'r Gari' (Vehicle of Vote) will begin this afternoon to encourage and motivate voters ahead of the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad election and the 2026 referendum.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will inaugurate the campaign through a video message at 4:00 pm today, Monday, at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, according to an official handout issued here on Sunday.