Army Chief asks new officers to devote themselves to protecting country's independence, sovereignty

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman has called upon newly commissioned officers to carry out their responsibilities of protecting the country's independence and sovereignty with dedication, integrity and professionalism.

He came up with the call today while addressing the President's Parade as the chief guest at the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) in Bhatiary, Chattogram, marking the commissioning of officer cadets of the 90th BMA Long Course., according to an ISPR release.