Army Chief asks new officers to devote themselves to protecting country's independence, sovereignty
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman has called upon newly commissioned officers to carry out their responsibilities of protecting the country's independence and sovereignty with dedication, integrity and professionalism.
He came up with the call today while addressing the President's Parade as the chief guest at the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) in Bhatiary, Chattogram, marking the commissioning of officer cadets of the 90th BMA Long Course., according to an ISPR release.
After completing three years of training, 184 officer cadets from the 90th BMA Long Course were commissioned into the Bangladesh Army. Besides, seven foreign cadets – four from Palestine, one from Tanzania, one of Zambia and another one from the Maldives - successfully completed the training, said the release.
Battalion Senior Under Officer Khairul Islam of the course got the 'Sword of Honour' and the 'Army Chief Gold Medal' as the best all-round cadet. Sergeant Abu Bakar of Tanzania was awarded the 'BMA Trophy of Excellence'.
Later, the cadets took their oath, and the guests adorned the newly commissioned officers with rank badges, the ISPR added.
Meanwhile, the Army Chief also inaugurated the '2nd Bangladesh Battalion' and several newly constructed facilities at the BMA.
Senior military and civilian officials, guardians, invited guests and media representatives attended the ceremony.