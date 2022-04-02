Curriculum change: Primary curriculum inconsistent with secondary

However, speaking to Prothom Alo, acting National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) chairman Md. Mashiuzzaman said that the primary education authorities have told them that they will implement the primary education curriculum as per the new curriculum.

The government has taken an initiative to implement a new curriculum, with some major changes including in the evaluation process, from the pre-primary to high secondary level in a coordinated manner. Though there was a “tension” among the education ministry and primary and mass education ministry, especially the NCTB and primary and high school department over the process of teaching since the outset. Amid this, a decision was taken to pilot the new curriculum at the first and sixth grades at a certain number of schools this year. Later, the new curriculum would be implemented at different grades from the next year. In this way, the new curriculum would be fully implemented in all classes from class-I to class-XII by 2027.

The piloting of the new curriculum started among the sixth graders at 62 schools from 22 February. Though the piloting of new curriculum was to be started among the first graders at 100 schools from the same date, NCTB sources said this is not going to be started before the Eid-ul-Fitr as books are yet to be written.