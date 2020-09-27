CU’s former VC dies of Covid infection

Professor AJM Nuruddin Chowdhury, former vice chancellor of Chittagong University (CU), died of coronavirus infection at a hospital in Dhaka on Saturday, reports UNB. He was 70.
Nuruddin breathed his last around 8:00 pm at United Hospital while undergoing treatment at its intensive care unit (ICU).
Nuruddin CHowdhury, also former chairman of CU’s Marketing Department, had been suffering from coronavirus infection for the last few days, said SM Salamat Ullah Bhuiyan, dean of the Business Administration Faculty of the university.
He left behind wife, one son, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death.
His namaz-e-janaza will be held on the premises of Chattogram Jamiatul Falah Mosque after Zohr prayers today (Sunday).
Prof Nuruddin had served as CU’s vice chancellor from February 2002 to February 2006.
The death toll from COVID-19 disease hit 5,129 in Bangladesh on Saturday morning, as health authorities registered 36 more fatalities in 24 hours across the country.
During the period, another 1,106 fresh cases were detected which raised the number of total cases in Bangladesh to 357,873 since the first detection of infections by the deadly virus on 8 March.