CU’s former VC dies of Covid infection

Professor AJM Nuruddin Chowdhury, former vice chancellor of Chittagong University (CU), died of coronavirus infection at a hospital in Dhaka on Saturday, reports UNB. He was 70.

Nuruddin breathed his last around 8:00 pm at United Hospital while undergoing treatment at its intensive care unit (ICU).

Nuruddin CHowdhury, also former chairman of CU’s Marketing Department, had been suffering from coronavirus infection for the last few days, said SM Salamat Ullah Bhuiyan, dean of the Business Administration Faculty of the university.

He left behind wife, one son, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death.