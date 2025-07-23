How many countries Bangladeshis can visit without visa

Bangladeshi passport has been ranked 94th out of 99 positions in the latest edition of UK-based Henley & Partners’ Global Passport Rankings.

The most recent edition, its mid-year ranking, was published on Tuesday.

Bangladesh ranked 93rd out of 99 positions in the first quarterly edition of the ranking. The ranking of Bangladesh was 97th out of 104 countries in 2024 and 101st out of 109 countries in 2023.