Global passport rankings
How many countries Bangladeshis can visit without visa
Bangladeshi passport has been ranked 94th out of 99 positions in the latest edition of UK-based Henley & Partners’ Global Passport Rankings.
The most recent edition, its mid-year ranking, was published on Tuesday.
Bangladesh ranked 93rd out of 99 positions in the first quarterly edition of the ranking. The ranking of Bangladesh was 97th out of 104 countries in 2024 and 101st out of 109 countries in 2023.
According to the Henley Passport Index, a Bangladeshi passport entitles visa-free travel to 39 destinations, and shares place with Eritrea and Palestine.
Passport holders from Bangladesh can travel without first obtaining a visa are: Bahamas, Barbados, Bhutan, Bolivia, British Virgin Islands, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Madagascar, Maldives, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Nepal, Niue, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, The Gambia, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
Henley tracks the global freedom of movement for holders of 199 passports to 227 countries and territories around the world, using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Singapore has held onto its No.1 position as the world’s most powerful passport for 2025.