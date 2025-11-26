Govt to provide full support for rehabilitation of Karail fire victims: Chief adviser
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the devastating fire in the city's Karail slum and extended his sympathy to the affected families, assuring that the government will provide all necessary support for their rehabilitation.
"The suffering of the families, who have lost their homes in the Karail slum fire, is a matter of sorrow for all of us. The government will ensure all necessary assistance for their rehabilitation," he said.
In a message issued on Tuesday night, the Chief Adviser conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the affected families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.
Prof. Yunus added that authorities have been instructed to immediately strengthen rescue and relief operations.
He also directed officials to investigate the cause of the fire and implement effective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
According to fire service officials, the blaze broke out in the Karail slum in the capital's Tejgaon area around 5:22 pm on Tuesday, destroying a large number of homes and leaving many families displaced.
The fire was brought under control around 10:35 pm after five hours of strenuous efforts by 19 fire-fighting units.