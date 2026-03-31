Aminul seeks Chinese cooperation in developing sports
State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Aminul Haque has sought cooperation of China in developing the Bangladesh’s sports sector.
The Chinese cooperation was sought when Chinese ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen met the state minister at his ministry office here today, Tuesday.
Welcoming the ambassador to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Aminul Haque said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman loves sports very much and is working with utmost importance on it.
The Bangladesh premier has given equal importance to all sports like cricket and football and as part of it, a programme of providing sports allowance and sports cards to players was inaugurated yesterday, Monday, he said.
The state minister said the government wants to develop relations between the two countries through sports and cultural exchanges, while there is an opportunity for the both countries to work together in volleyball, archery, badminton and shooting.
“We seek China's cooperation in training players and coaches in various sports,” he said.
At the same time, Aminul invited the Chinese national men's football team to play a friendly match with Bangladesh and expected to invest in sports institutes in Bangladesh.
Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen appreciated the initiative to bring players under the monthly allowance.
He said the issue of a friendly match with the Chinese men's football team will be considered.
The envoy expressed hope for investment in Bangladesh's youth training centres and sports industry.