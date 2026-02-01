How the first non-party govt conducted the fifth national election

The country’s first national parliamentary election under a non-party government was held on 27 February 1991, marking the fifth parliamentary election. Prior to this, no election or referendum had been conducted under a non-party government.

The interim government was headed by Chief Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed, who had been appointed acting President. Many consider this election the fairest in Bangladesh’s history, with the government and administration largely remaining impartial.

This non-party government emerged as a result of the democratic movement against autocratic rule by Hussain Muhammad Ershad. During Ershad’s regime, institutional decay was widespread: the judiciary, educational institutions, administration, banks, and commerce were all subjected to blatant interference by Ershad and his party, the Jatiya Party.

The electoral process was no exception. Administration, law enforcement, and party enforcers disrupted elections, eroding public trust in the Election Commission (EC) and the electoral system. Even so, elections prior to Ershad’s rule and in the early post-independence years were also criticised for being unfair.