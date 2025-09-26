Chief Adviser reiterates commitment to implementing key labour reforms before Feb elections

Leaders from three major political parties in Bangladesh participated, contributing to an open and constructive exchange on labour issues.

In his remarks, Prof Yunus underscored the critical role of labour reforms in attracting large-scale foreign direct investment to Bangladesh.

The discussion, moderated by Lutfey Siddiqi, Special Envoy to the Chief Adviser, included comments from the Director-General of the ILO and senior representatives from various UN agencies.

Participants commented on the broader implications of labour reform for Bangladesh’s economic future and international standing.

Before the formal address by the Chief Adviser, political leaders from the three major parties were invited to share informal remarks.

Each emphasised the importance of the garments industry and expressed support for continued labour sector reform.