Dhaka-Seoul agree to deepen ties, explore strategic partnership
Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea held the 4th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Seoul on Tuesday.
The Bangladesh delegation was led by ambassador Md Nazrul Islam, secretary (bilateral–East and West) of the foreign ministry while the Korean delegation was headed by Park Yoonjoo, First vice minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Korea.
The consultations were held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, marked by constructive and forward-looking discussions covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations, says a press release.
Issues discussed included political and economic cooperation, trade and investment, human resources development under the Employment Permit System (EPS), infrastructure development, relocation of Korean electronics and semiconductor production plants, energy cooperation, security, and the situation of the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (Rohingyas).
Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
The delegations reviewed progress since the third round of consultations held in March 2022 in Dhaka, and identified new avenues of cooperation, particularly in science and technology, artificial intelligence, energy transition, fisheries, biotechnology, climate change, agricultural mechanisation, and modernisation of marine ports and shipyards.
Both sides agreed to deepen political trust and align development strategies.
The Korean side reiterated its commitment to support Bangladesh’s high-quality infrastructure projects under EDCF, KOICA, and EDPF grants and loans, and to encourage Korean manufacturing plants and production houses to expand their industrial value chains to Bangladesh.
Korea also emphasised its interest in contributing to sustainable development in South Asia.
Bangladesh sought enhanced cooperation in human resources development, regular migration under the EPS programme, and educational and technical collaboration to strengthen STEM and TVET education.
The Korean side commended Bangladesh’s humanitarian role in hosting the Rohingyas and assured continued support for their early repatriation to Myanmar, alongside sustained humanitarian assistance.
Both sides underscored the importance of high-level visits at the head of state or government level at a mutually convenient time to elevate Bangladesh–ROK relations to a strategic partnership.
The two delegations also discussed key regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to enhanced cooperation on multilateral issues of common concern.
The consultations concluded with a shared vision to maximize resources, strategic advantages, and complementarities for the mutual development of the peoples of both countries.
Secretary Nazrul Islam thanked the Korean first vice-minister for the warm welcome and gracious hospitality, and expressed optimism about further strengthening the long-standing and friendly relations between Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea.