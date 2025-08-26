Dhaka-Seoul agree to deepen ties, explore strategic partnership

Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea held the 4th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Seoul on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh delegation was led by ambassador Md Nazrul Islam, secretary (bilateral–East and West) of the foreign ministry while the Korean delegation was headed by Park Yoonjoo, First vice minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Korea.

The consultations were held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, marked by constructive and forward-looking discussions covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations, says a press release.

Issues discussed included political and economic cooperation, trade and investment, human resources development under the Employment Permit System (EPS), infrastructure development, relocation of Korean electronics and semiconductor production plants, energy cooperation, security, and the situation of the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (Rohingyas).

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.