Leader of the Opposition seeks his adviser be appointed to foreign ministry

The Leader of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) and Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Md Shafiqur Rahman, wants his foreign affairs adviser, professor Mohammad Mahmudul Hasan, to be appointed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He has requested Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman to place him in the ministry with the status of a minister.

The opposition leader believes that such an appointment would enable the opposition’s foreign policy positions to be presented to and reviewed by the government, while helping maintain “balance” in international relations.