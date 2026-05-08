Tagore’s 165th birth anniversary being observed

The 165th birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore is being observed across the country with various programmes.

Tagore, a towering figure in Bengali literature, was born on 25 Baishakh, 1268 (7 May, 1861) at the Jorasanko Mansion in Kolkata. A poet, philosopher, playwright and painter, he remains one of the most influential cultural figures in South Asia.

Marking the occasion, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has arranged a four-day programme titled “Rabindranath: Poet of Peace and Humanity” at the National Theatre Auditorium beginning today.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr ABM Obaidul Islam is set to attend the opening-day programme as the chief discussant, while Bangla Academy Secretary Mohammad Zakir Hossain is scheduled to deliver the welcome speech. The event features music, dance and recitations based on Tagore’s works.