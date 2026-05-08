Tagore’s 165th birth anniversary being observed
The 165th birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore is being observed across the country with various programmes.
Tagore, a towering figure in Bengali literature, was born on 25 Baishakh, 1268 (7 May, 1861) at the Jorasanko Mansion in Kolkata. A poet, philosopher, playwright and painter, he remains one of the most influential cultural figures in South Asia.
Marking the occasion, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has arranged a four-day programme titled “Rabindranath: Poet of Peace and Humanity” at the National Theatre Auditorium beginning today.
Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr ABM Obaidul Islam is set to attend the opening-day programme as the chief discussant, while Bangla Academy Secretary Mohammad Zakir Hossain is scheduled to deliver the welcome speech. The event features music, dance and recitations based on Tagore’s works.
On the second day on Saturday, Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni will attend as the chief guest, while State Minister for Cultural Affairs Ali Newaz Mahmood Khyom will be present as a special guest with Cultural Affairs Secretary Kaniz Moula in the chair.
The programme will again include Tagore’s songs, recitations and dance performances.
On the third day on Sunday, a cultural programme featuring Tagore’s music, dance and recitations will be held at the National Theatre Auditorium. On the same day, a painting exhibition will be inaugurated at Gallery-2 of the National Theatre Building.
The exhibition will remain open from 11:00am to 8:00pm daily until 23 May.
On the concluding day on 11 May, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Industrial Affairs Ruhul Kabir Rizvi will attend a discussion as the chief guest.
After the discussion, theatre troupe Prachyanat will stage the play “Achalayatan”, directed by Azad Abul Kalam.
In addition, Shilpakala Academy branches across the country are organising discussions and cultural programmes highlighting Tagore’s works. All events are open to the public, the Academy said.