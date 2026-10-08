Arsenic, bacteria and lead pose risks in saline coastal areas

A pipe runs from the roof of Kamrul Islam’s house in Gobra village of Koyra upazila in Khulna, near the Sundarbans, to a water tank. During the monsoon, rainwater falling on the roof is collected in the tank through the pipe. The family uses the water for cooking, drinking and other household purposes.

“There is a severe shortage of fresh water here. During the rainy season, we collect as much water as possible when it rains. Once the tank is full, the water lasts for several months. Sometimes the tank still has water even after five or six months,” Kamrul Islam said.

For many families in saline coastal areas, rainwater is their only source of water for several months in this way. But is water that looks clean actually safe?

A recent survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and UNICEF, along with several studies on the southwestern coast, shows that the crisis is not limited to salinity. Arsenic and fecal bacteria have been found in water from tube wells and other sources. Rainwater stored as an alternative to saline water can also become contaminated with bacteria and lead if it is not properly collected and maintained.

“If the water looks clean, we drink it. You cannot see bacteria with your eyes. We have never had the water tested,” Kamrul said.

He further said the tank is not cleaned regularly. It is cleaned when the water runs out or when dirt is visible inside. Members of the family occasionally suffer from stomach problems, diarrhoea or vomiting.