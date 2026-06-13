Dhaka seeks diplomatic solution to push-ins, says State Minister Shama Obaed
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed has said on Friday afternoon that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working through diplomatic channels to resolve the ongoing issue of push-in incidents from India.
She said Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) remains on alert along the border areas and is actively preventing attempted push-ins from across the border.
She also said the foreign ministry has already sent 12 to 13 letters to New Delhi requesting an end to such incidents.
The state minister made the remarks at Saltha Press Club in Saltha upazila of Faridpur.
She further said that there are clear international procedures regarding the repatriation of illegal nationals of any country. Bangladesh expects the Indian government to follow those established norms.
“If any illegal Indian nationals are found in Bangladesh, the country will also return them following diplomatic procedures,” she said.
She emphasised that no country should push back individuals under the cover of darkness, adding that such actions violate established norms.
The event was presided over by Saltha upazila Press Club President Nurul Islam Nahid.
Later, the state minister inaugurated a road built at a cost of about 1.5 crore taka in Saltha upazila Bazar.