Crashed cargo plane was carrying mortar shells for Bangladesh army, border guard

He said a cargo plane carrying training mortal shells bought for Bangladesh Army and BGB under the purchase agreement of Directorate General Defense Purchase (DGDP) was crashed in Greece.

ISPR said there were no arms in the plane and the consignment was under insurance coverage.

AFP adds: Serbia's defence minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said the Ukrainian-operated Antonov An-12 was carrying around 11 tonnes of weapons, particularly mines, to Bangladesh when it crashed on Saturday night.