Lutfe Siddiqui becomes chief adviser's special envoy on Intl affairs
The interim government has appointed Lutfey Siddiqui as chief adviser’s special envoy on international affairs.
The cabinet civision has issued a gazette notification on Wednesday in this regard.
He will enjoy the facilities equivalent to an adviser’s status.
Lutfey Siddiqi is an adjunct professor at National University of Singapore and a visiting professor-in-practice at the London School of Economics.
He was previously global head of emerging markets for FX, Rates & Credit at UBS Investment bank and a managing cirector at Barclays bank.
He was recognised as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2012 where he’s served on councils and steering groups on capital markets, infrastructure investment, inclusive growth and global risks.
He has spoken at over a dozen WEF events including the official programme at Davos for several years.
Lutfey is a member of the advisory boards of LSE Systemic Risk Centre, NUS Centre for Governance and the governing boards of UWC Atlantic College and NCC London.
He also contributes to the Bretton Woods committee, CFA Institute’s Future of Finance and OMFIF, the forum for central banks.
Lutfey has an extensive, international media presence. He has been named a CIP by the Bangladesh government since 2009.