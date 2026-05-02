Mutual respect and understanding essential to sustain progress in Bangladesh–India relations
India’s Acting High Commissioner Pawan Badhe has said that Bangladesh–India relations have seen positive progress in recent times.
He noted that sustaining this progress requires advancing ties on the basis of mutual respect and understanding.
Emphasising the need to further strengthen bilateral relations, he said that joint initiatives in border cooperation, infrastructure development, and enhancing regional connectivity between the two countries have yielded positive results.
He made these remarks while delivering the chief guest’s speech at the opening ceremony of an exhibition held on Saturday afternoon at Gallery Kaya in Uttara, Dhaka.
The solo art exhibition, featuring 65 works by artist Ranjit Das, aims to add a new dimension to contemporary art practices.
The Acting High Commissioner said that relations between the two countries can reach new heights through mutual trust, cooperation, and regular dialogue. Increasing people-to-people contact, cultural exchange, and participation of the younger generation would further strengthen bilateral ties.
In this regard, he noted that the media, educational institutions, and the private sector can play important roles.
Praising Bangladesh’s development progress, Pawan Badhe said India wishes to stand by Bangladesh in its journey forward.
He also expressed hope that joint initiatives between the two countries would help ensure stability and prosperity in South Asia.
Highlighting the growing importance of regional cooperation in the current global context, he said all stakeholders must work together to make the existing friendly relations between Bangladesh and India more effective and sustainable.
Pawan Badhe noted that relations between the two countries are not limited to geographical proximity.
He said the shared history, culture, and people-to-people connections between Bangladesh and India have deepened this bond. Building on this foundation, both countries are working to expand cooperation in trade, investment, energy, connectivity, and education in the future.
The exhibition was formally inaugurated by Abul Khair Litu, Chairman of the Bengal Foundation.
In his speech, he said the exhibition is not only for displaying artworks but also serves as an important medium for the exchange of ideas between artists and viewers. He expressed hope that such initiatives would continue in the future and further advance the country’s art practice.
Regarding the artworks of Ranjit Das, Gautam Chakraborty, director of Gallery Kaya, said they represent a distinct drawing style where simple lines and empty spaces are used to express deep emotions. At times, a single brushstroke can give meaning to vast emptiness. He added that the artist holds a strong presence in the contemporary art scene of Bangladesh.
At the opening ceremony, Ranjit Das said that travelling to different parts of the country and experiencing mountains and nature have enriched his work, and these experiences are reflected in his art.
The exhibition, titled “Kathi Drawings and Others,” opens daily at 11:30 am and continues until 8:00 pm. It is open to all. In addition to watercolour, mixed media, ink, and charcoal works, the exhibition also features a portfolio titled “Falling,” consisting of 29 pieces.