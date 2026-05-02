Mutual respect and understanding essential to sustain progress in Bangladesh–India relations

India’s Acting High Commissioner Pawan Badhe has said that Bangladesh–India relations have seen positive progress in recent times.

He noted that sustaining this progress requires advancing ties on the basis of mutual respect and understanding.

Emphasising the need to further strengthen bilateral relations, he said that joint initiatives in border cooperation, infrastructure development, and enhancing regional connectivity between the two countries have yielded positive results.

He made these remarks while delivering the chief guest’s speech at the opening ceremony of an exhibition held on Saturday afternoon at Gallery Kaya in Uttara, Dhaka.

The solo art exhibition, featuring 65 works by artist Ranjit Das, aims to add a new dimension to contemporary art practices.