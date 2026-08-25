Bangladesh moving to buy Chinese J-10CE fighter jets: Information Adviser

The government is moving ahead with plans to purchase Chinese-made J-10CE fighter jets for the Bangladesh Air Force. Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman disclosed this at a regular press briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday on the government’s latest activities.

The adviser said the government is currently in the process of procuring fourth-generation MRCA fighter aircraft of various models, attack helicopters, VIP helicopters and UAV systems as part of the modernisation of the Bangladesh Air Force. If funds are allocated in the current fiscal year’s budget, the procurements will be implemented this year. Otherwise, they will be moved to the next budget.

He said a draft agreement for negotiation meetings on the procurement of MRCA (J-10CE) fighter jets and attack helicopters has been prepared by the relevant committee.