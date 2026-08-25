Bangladesh moving to buy Chinese J-10CE fighter jets: Information Adviser
The government is moving ahead with plans to purchase Chinese-made J-10CE fighter jets for the Bangladesh Air Force. Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman disclosed this at a regular press briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday on the government’s latest activities.
The adviser said the government is currently in the process of procuring fourth-generation MRCA fighter aircraft of various models, attack helicopters, VIP helicopters and UAV systems as part of the modernisation of the Bangladesh Air Force. If funds are allocated in the current fiscal year’s budget, the procurements will be implemented this year. Otherwise, they will be moved to the next budget.
He said a draft agreement for negotiation meetings on the procurement of MRCA (J-10CE) fighter jets and attack helicopters has been prepared by the relevant committee.
Speaking about the capabilities of the Chinese-made J-10CE, the adviser said, “There is a recent real-world experience in a combat situation. When India and Pakistan were at war, an Indian Rafale was shot down by a Chinese J-10. This information is now established. So, a Chinese-made multirole fighter performed very well in a combat situation against the Rafale, which is considered one of the most advanced 4.5-generation fighters. So, Bangladesh has focused on this option, and hopefully, we are progressing very well in this direction.”
Zahed Ur Rahman further said, “Compared with Rafales of similar quality, or European variants such as the Eurofighter Typhoon, Chinese fighter jets are considerably cheaper. I hope our government will take all necessary measures to ensure the defence of the people.”
The written statement on the matter also said that the committee dealing with the MRCA (J-10CE) and attack helicopters had prepared a draft agreement through a “negotiation meeting.” The draft has been sent to the Armed Forces Division and other ministries for approval.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Andaleeve Rahman Partho, State Minister for Information Yaser Khan Chowdhury, Information Secretary Mahbuba Farzana and Chief Information Officer of the Press Information Department Syed Abdal Ahmed were also present at the press briefing.