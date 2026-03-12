Covered van overturns across road, locals gather to collect spilling diesel

A covered van overturned across the road on the western side of the Shubhullya bridge in Mirzapur upazila, Tangail.

After the accident, several local residents were seen collecting diesel leaking from the vehicle’s fuel tank using buckets, polythene bags and metal dishes.

Police and witnesses said that at around 7:30 am on Thursday, a covered van belonging to Sirajul Motors lost control and overturned across the road on the way to northern districts.

The front portion of the vehicle sustained severe damages as it mounted the road divider.