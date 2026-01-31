Bogura is BNP stronghold, I entrust it to you—care for people: Tarique Rahman

BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman said, “Bogura is a stronghold of the BNP. I entrust this stronghold to you. Look after this stronghold and take care of its people. I leave the responsibility of this stronghold with you.”

He made these remarks today, Saturday, at 11:00 am while addressing a views-exchange meeting as the chief guest with leaders from his own constituency, Bogura-6 (Sadar), at the ballroom of the four-star Hotel Naz Garden in Bogura.

The meeting began at 10:30 am, during which Tarique Rahman first listened to statements from local leaders.