Bogura is BNP stronghold, I entrust it to you—care for people: Tarique Rahman
BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman said, “Bogura is a stronghold of the BNP. I entrust this stronghold to you. Look after this stronghold and take care of its people. I leave the responsibility of this stronghold with you.”
He made these remarks today, Saturday, at 11:00 am while addressing a views-exchange meeting as the chief guest with leaders from his own constituency, Bogura-6 (Sadar), at the ballroom of the four-star Hotel Naz Garden in Bogura.
The meeting began at 10:30 am, during which Tarique Rahman first listened to statements from local leaders.
In his address as chief guest, Tarique Rahman said to the assembled leaders, “Some speakers here have said that even without going to the voters, the Sheaf of Paddy will win by a large margin. However, I personally believe that this election is extremely important. We cannot afford to sit idle; we must reach out to everyone. We must secure victory in all seven constituencies of Bogura by a large margin.”
The BNP chairperson added, “I have come to you on many occasions in the past. This time, I have come as a candidate for the Bogura-6 constituency. However, the responsibility of conducting my election does not rest with you alone, because I have to travel across the country for election campaigning.”
Rezual Karim (Badsha), president of Bogura district BNP, presided over the meeting, while district BNP organising secretaries Shaheed Un Nabi and Khairul Bashar conducted the proceedings.
Speakers at the meeting included BNP chairperson’s adviser and former mayor of Bogura AKM Mahbubur Rahman; chairperson’s adviser and former member of parliament for Bogura-7 Helaluzzaman Talukdar; BNP central executive committee member and former president of Bogura district BNP Saiful Islam; BNP national executive committee members and former general secretaries of Bogura district BNP Zainal Abedin and Ali Azgar Talukder; president of Bogura City BNP Hamidul Haque Chowdhury; and president of Bogura sadar upazila BNP Maftun Ahmed Khan, among others.