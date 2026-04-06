Consular Corps in Bangladesh elects new executive committee
The Consular Corps in Bangladesh (CCB) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday at Lamda Hall of Gulshan Club in Dhaka, where a new Executive Committee for the 2026–2027 term was elected.
Nasreen Fatema Awal, Honorary Consul General of Mongolia, was elected President of the CCB. Reshadur Rahman, Honorary Consul General of Poland, will serve as Immediate Past President, according to a media release.
Shahab Sattar (Cyprus) and Shakhawat Hossain (Portugal) have been elected Vice Presidents. Kazi Shah Muzakker Ahmadul Hoque Ishmam (Croatia) will serve as Secretary General, while Masud Jamil Khan (Ireland) has been elected Treasurer.
The Executive Committee members include Faruque Hassan (Greece), Mohammad Iftekhar Jonaed (Vanuatu), Arik Morshed (Lao PDR), Mostafa Quamrus Sobhan (Uruguay), and Morshedul Alam Chaklader (Eswatini).
The newly elected committee reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing cooperation among honorary consulates and advancing diplomatic engagement in Bangladesh.