Consular Corps in Bangladesh elects new executive committee

The Consular Corps in Bangladesh (CCB) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday at Lamda Hall of Gulshan Club in Dhaka, where a new Executive Committee for the 2026–2027 term was elected.

Nasreen Fatema Awal, Honorary Consul General of Mongolia, was elected President of the CCB. Reshadur Rahman, Honorary Consul General of Poland, will serve as Immediate Past President, according to a media release.