We won’t rule out any possibility, including sabotage, in airport fire investigation: Commerce adviser
“We will not rule out any possibility, including sabotage, in investigating the fire at the airport. We shall take every angle into account,” Sk Bashir Uddin, adviser on commerce and civil aviation and tourism, told journalists today, Sunday
He made the remarks on Sunday afternoon during his visit to the fire-ravaged cargo village at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
When asked whether the fire at the cargo village on Saturday was an accident or an act of sabotage, the adviser said, “The investigation will consider all aspects. Every allegation, whatever its nature, will be thoroughly examined.”
He added, “A cataloguing committee has been formed to document the entire incident, including conditions before and after the fire. After that, we will hold discussions with intelligence agencies and relevant stakeholders to uncover the true cause.”
The adviser also informed the media that an inter-ministerial meeting on the incident was scheduled for this afternoon.
Speaking further, Sk Bashir Uddin said, “The airport is a Key Point Installation (KPI) area, equipped with its own fire-fighting system. Within 30 seconds of the fire breaking out, our in-house fire response team reached the scene. Nevertheless, we are taking all allegations seriously and will analyse them at today’s inter-ministerial meeting to decide on the necessary actions.”
He described the blaze as “ferocious,” adding, “The flames were intense, and the dense smoke made it nearly impossible to reach the affected area.”
Speaking on the government’s response, the adviser said, “We will work around the clock, seven days a week, to ensure that the supply of goods remains uninterrupted. We will also assess the insurance coverage for both the affected parties and the airport itself before making further decisions.”
He further stated, “As a result of the fire, 21 flights were either diverted or cancelled. To ease the suffering of passengers, an order has been issued waiving all fees and charges for non-scheduled additional flights over the next three days.”
The adviser also confirmed that comprehensive arrangements had been made for stranded passengers, including food, accommodation, and welfare services at nearby hotels.