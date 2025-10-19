We won’t rule out any possibility, including sabotage, in airport fire investigation: Commerce adviser

When asked whether the fire at the cargo village on Saturday was an accident or an act of sabotage, the adviser said, “The investigation will consider all aspects. Every allegation, whatever its nature, will be thoroughly examined.”

He added, “A cataloguing committee has been formed to document the entire incident, including conditions before and after the fire. After that, we will hold discussions with intelligence agencies and relevant stakeholders to uncover the true cause.”

The adviser also informed the media that an inter-ministerial meeting on the incident was scheduled for this afternoon.