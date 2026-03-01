Bangladesh voices concern over its nationals’ safety in Iran
Bangladesh on Sunday voiced deep concern over the safety of its nationals in Iran following recent attacks, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint and return to diplomacy to ensure regional peace and stability.
A press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka said it remains deeply concerned about the safety and security of Bangladeshi nationals residing in Iran in the wake of the attacks.
Bangladesh warned that any continuation of hostilities would further endanger regional peace, stability and the wellbeing of civilian populations.
Calling upon all concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint, the government stressed the need to return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences.
The statement also condemned the violation of sovereignty of several countries in the region, including Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh expressed hope that calm would prevail at the earliest and that peace, security and stability would soon be restored across the region.