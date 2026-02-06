Security, participation, level playing field to be closely scrutinised: EU chief election observer

Security, participation and a level playing field will be the three central issues to be observed with particular attention in the 13th national parliamentary election of Bangladesh, the chief election observer of the Election Observation Mission (EOM) of the European Union, Ivars Ijabs has said.

He made the remarks while exchanging views with journalists at the Sylhet Press Club on Friday afternoon. Later in the evening, he addressed another meeting with journalists at the district press club.

During the discussion at the Sylhet Press Club, Ijabs outlined various aspects of the EU Election Observation Mission and sought journalists’ first-hand, field-level insights into the electoral process.