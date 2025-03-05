Sheikh Hasina will stand trial for crimes against humanity

Bangladesh has issued two arrest warrants for her. Prof Yunus said they had sent "formal letters" but received "no official response" from New Delhi.

He insisted, however, that Hasina would face the court, whether physically present in Bangladesh or in absentia, in India.

Prof Yunus recently visited one of the now infamous secret jails, code-named the 'House of Mirrors'. The economics professor, known as the 'banker to the poor' and now chief adviser of Bangladesh, said he was beyond shocked at what he saw.

"This is just the ugliest thing that you can see, you can feel, or you can observe," he said.

Hasina is accused of using her security forces and police to oversee the abduction, torture and murder of hundreds of activists.

She denies the allegations and says she's being politically persecuted.

Hasina, her close aides and many of those accused of overseeing a network of as many as 800 secret jails have fled Bangladesh.

Prof Yunus said the number and range of people involved in the alleged crimes was "taking time" to work through.

Everybody was involved in it all," he said. "The whole government was involved in it. So you cannot distinguish who was really and enthusiastically doing it, who was doing it under orders and who was not quite supportive but carrying out those kinds of things."

Hasina, the military and police are also accused of a violent crackdown on protesters in July and August which the UN estimates killed as many as 1,400 people in the days before the former prime minister fled.