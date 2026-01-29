Govt condemns Sherpur incident, vows legal actions

The interim government has expressed deep concern over the violent incident in Sherpur on Wednesday that resulted in the death of a political activist of the Jamaat-e-Islami and pledged to take legal actions against the perpetrators.

“Any loss of life linked to violence is unacceptable and deeply regrettable,” said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing this morning.

With the national election only two weeks away, the government called on all political parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, to demonstrate responsible leadership and ensure restraint among their supporters.