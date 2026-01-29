Govt condemns Sherpur incident, vows legal actions
The interim government has expressed deep concern over the violent incident in Sherpur on Wednesday that resulted in the death of a political activist of the Jamaat-e-Islami and pledged to take legal actions against the perpetrators.
“Any loss of life linked to violence is unacceptable and deeply regrettable,” said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing this morning.
With the national election only two weeks away, the government called on all political parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, to demonstrate responsible leadership and ensure restraint among their supporters.
“Violence, intimidation, and loss of life have no place in a democratic process,” the statement said, adding, police in Sherpur have launched an investigation into the clashes and the murder.
“All perpetrators will be brought to justice,” it said, adding, security in the district has been stepped up.
“All parties, leaders, and campaigners must play their role in maintaining peace, respecting the rule of law, and engaging voters through peaceful and constructive means,” the statement said, stressing that the future of the nation depends on calm, discipline, and democratic conduct from all sides.
“The interim government remains committed to ensuring a peaceful, free, and fair election,” it added.