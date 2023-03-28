Foreign investment in Bangladesh increasing for political stability: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said that foreigners are becoming more interested in trade and investment in Bangladesh due to political stability and an increase of people’s purchasing capacity in the country with a fast-growing economy.

“Political stability is a prerequisite for any investment and economic development. As the size of our country’s economy is expanding, there is political stability and people’s purchasing capacity is increasing gradually, it is the right time to invest in Bangladesh now,” he told journalists after attending a seminar titled ‘Innovative Business Opportunities from Belgium’ held at a city hotel this afternoon.

Belgium’s export development organizations - Wallonia Export-Investment Agency and Flanders Investment and Trade jointly organised the seminar.

Noting that Belgium’s initiative to invest in Bangladesh marked the specialty of this seminar, Hasan, also joint general secretary of the ruling Awami League (AL), said, “Usually we go abroad to hold seminars and meetings to encourage foreigners to invest in Bangladesh. But today the Belgian authorities are holding seminars gathering foreign investors here”.