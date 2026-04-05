Highest measles deaths in two decades, death rate also higher

The number of deaths from measles this year is the highest in the past two decades. During this period, deaths from measles were recorded five times. The highest number of deaths previously was 10 in 2017.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), in the last 20 days (15 March to 4 April), 98 children have died from suspected measles. The number of confirmed measles deaths stands at 16.

In the last 24 hours alone, four deaths from suspected measles and two confirmed measles deaths have been reported. However, over the past two weeks, Prothom Alo has learned through communication with various hospitals across the country that the number of deaths from measles is 61.

Public health experts say that although the number of measles infections is regularly recorded each year, deaths are not consistently monitored. The measles mortality rate in the country used to be 1 per million, which has now risen to 16.8 per million.

The DGHS has reported that 826 people have been confirmed infected with measles in the past 20 days, while the number of suspected cases stands at 4,628. If the figure of 826 confirmed cases is considered, it is the highest in the last five years.