BNP leaders attacked, their houses ransacked

In Taltoli of Borguna, section 144 was imposed after BNP and Awami League declared programmes at the same spot. In the end, BNP couldn’t hold their scheduled programmes.
Previously on 31 July in Bhola, there was a clash between police officials and BNP leaders during a BNP demonstration in protest against load shedding and mismanagement in the energy sector. One member of the Swechasebak Dal was shot and killed in the clashes.
Three days later, Bhola Chhatra Dal’s president died in a hospital. BNP’s demonstrations in Feni, Pirojpur and Lakshmipur on 12 August were also attacked. The same day, BNP leaders were stopped by the police in Sunamganj while trying to start a procession.
Shahiduddin Chowdhury’s residence in Lakshmipur attacked
Shahiduddin was present in BNP’s protest when assailants attacked his home in the old Gehata area of Lakshmipur. Allegedly, a group of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League members led by Awami League leader Humayun Kabir Patwary attacked Shahiduddin’s home. The BNP leader’s brother Arif Chowdhury, son Sahrian Chowdhury, caretaker Md Shiblu and house help Md Manik were injured in the incident.
Awami League leader Humayun Kabir Patwary denied the allegation and said, “I don’t know who attacked Annie’s (Shahiduddin) home. The allegations against me are false.”
Inspector (investigation) of Lakshmipur Sadar Model police station Mominul Haque said, “If we get a complaint, we will take the necessary steps.”
Jubo Dal members attacked in Gournadi
Jubo Dal members were attacked at different areas of Gournadi. Jubo Dal members alleged that Jubo League and Chhatra League leaders staged these attacks. Several attacks took place from 7:30pm - 9:30pm at Gournadi Bus stand, Kasemabad, Uttar Bijoypur, Batajor and other areas.
At least four are currently hospitalised at the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital as a result of the attacks. Other injured members are currently hospitalised in different hospitals across Barishal.
Barishal north district member secretary Md Mizanur Ragman told Prothom Alo, Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League’s ‘goons’ staged the attacks.
Upazila Chhatra Dal’s member secretary Monir Hossain said, “Over 100 goons led by upazila Chhatra League president Jobayerul Islam, general secretary Lutfor Rahman Mollah attacked my home in Kasemabad at 8:00am. The women and children of my family started panicking. I tried to run to the garden to save myself. But they ran after me, beat me up and stabbed me.”
Monir’s wife Papiya said, “I begged the attackers to stop hurting my husband. But they didn’t listen to my pleadings.”
Jobayerul Islam was contacted multiple times but he didn’t respond. Lutfor Rahman denied the allegation and said he has no knowledge about any attacks in the area and further said that Awami League members were not involved with any such incidents.
Gournadi city Jubo Dal’s convener Bacchu Sikder said, at 9:15 in the morning, Jubo League and Chhatra League members came in a motorcycle procession and attacked his home. After not finding him in the house, they abused his family members and left.
Sarikal union Jubo Dal’s member Jasim Uddin said, “I was going to Barishal on a rented motorcycle, when 20-30 Jubo League and Chhatra League members attacked me with rods and sticks and left me bloodied at the Batajor bus stand area.”
Gournadi Model police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Afzal Hossain said, they will investigate the matter if a written complaint is lodged.
Attack at BNP demonstration in Madarganj
According to Madarganj BNP and several local sources, upazila BNP’s protest started at the Gabergram bazar at around 11:00am. Awami League, Chhatra League and Jubo League leaders attacked the programme. Both sides started hurling rocks at each other. The police later arrived at the place and restored order. At one point, BNP leaders and followers left the area.
Jubo Dal leader Swapan Miah, Kajol, Jahidul and Aynal Haque; labour party leader Mistar and Monu Miah; Swechasebok dal leader Duhel got injured in the incident.
Madarganj upazila BNP convener Monjur Kader aka Babul Khan said via phone, over 100 members of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League armed with sticks and rods attacked the demonstration. Seven members have fallen injured due to the attack.
However, Madarganj upazila Awami League president Jibon Krishna Saha denied the allegation.
Section 144 imposed in Taltoli
Borguna Taltoli upazila administration imposed section 144 in the town after two sections of BNP announced protests and ward Awami League announced to hold a mourning day programme at the same area. Upazila’s UNO SM Sadiq Tanvir signed a release announcing it at 1:00pm.
The release read that, Taltoli upazila BNP’s convener committee wanted to stage a demonstration at the Salehia Islamia Aleem Madrasah ground at 3:00pm. At the same time, the BNP leaders who didn’t get a seat at the convener’s committee also wanted to hold a protest movement at the High school road’s Bot Tola Mor at the city. Meanwhile, Boro Bogi union’s No. 2 ward Awami League were to hold multiple programmes all day-long in front of the Salehia Islamia Aleem Madrasah to observe the national mourning day.
Fearing clashes between the three parties, the upazila administration imposed the section 144.