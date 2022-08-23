BNP leaders attacked, their houses ransacked

BNP held countrywide demonstrations on Monday in protest against the price hike of fuel and other daily necessities.

But their demonstrations were attacked. Moreover, BNP and Chhatra Dal leaders and their houses were also attacked. Leaders and followers of Awami League and its front organisations reportedly took part in these attacks.

On Monday evening, BNP’s publicity affairs secretary and former parliament member Shahiduddin Chowdhury’s house at Lakshmipur was ransacked.

Houses of Jubo Dal leaders from Barishal’s Gournadi were also attacked. BNP’s demonstration at Madarganj upazila of Jamapur came under attacks.