Eid vacation: 1.2m people leave Dhaka, half a million enter

As the Eid vacation begins, the capital city Dhaka has witnessed a mass outflow of people heading home to celebrate the Eid with their families.
Post and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar said over 1.2 million people left Dhaka on 18 April while the city received 667,783 newcomers.
He shared the figures on his verified Facebook page on the basis of information provided by four key mobile network operators.
According to the minister, some 334,295 subscribers of Grameenphone left Dhaka on the day while the outgoing user count was 302,284 for Robi, 573,509 for Banglalink and 18,190 for Teletalk.
On the flip side, some 128,970 Grameenphone users, 106,863 Robi users, 422,600 Banglalink users and 9,350 Teletalk users entered the capital city on the day.