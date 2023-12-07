EC approves transfer of 338 OCs, 158 UNOs

The election commission (EC) has approved the transfer recommendations for 338 officers-in-charge (OCs) and 158 upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) across the country ahead of the forthcoming national elections slated to be held on 7 January.
The police headquarters submitted the transfer proposals for the OCs to the commission on Wednesday, responding to a directive.
Meanwhile, a total of 110 UNOs were recommended to be transferred, but the commission raised the number to 158 while extending its approval to the recommendations.
The EC earlier asked the inspector general of police (IGP) to submit transfer proposals for the OCs who have already spent at least six months or above at their current workplaces.
The cabinet secretary also received a similar letter that sought recommendations to transfer the UNOs who have been at their current workplaces for one year or above.