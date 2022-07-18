Election Commission is in a fix with the elections: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said that the Election Commission (EC) is in a fix with the elections. One major party is saying they won't participate in the elections. Another party is saying the election will take place. The CEC also said that they do not want to see a drama staged in the name of the elections.

The CEC was speaking today, Monday, during dialogue with Bangladesh Islami Front at the Nirbachan Bhaban.

The CEC said, there must be a people's representative government. There is no alternative to elections for that. He said whether the two parties' statements about the election are warranted or not, conflict has arisen in the political arena.