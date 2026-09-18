Why is erosion intensifying along Cox’s Bazar beach, what does it indicate?

The wide sandy beach is Cox’s Bazar’s main attraction for tourists. But over the past few years, erosion has intensified in several parts of the beach, shrinking the sandy stretch.

Large pits and channels have formed in some places, while in others waves are crashing against embankments made of geobags. Sand dunes and casuarina trees are also disappearing as erosion continues.

On 9 September, a field visit along nearly five kilometres of beach from Laboni to Kolatoli revealed signs of erosion at at least 15 locations. In some places, geobags had torn open; elsewhere, sand had been washed away from underneath, leaving gaps. In other areas, long channels had been carved through the beach.

Khandakar Mahmud Pasha, deputy director of the Cox’s Bazar office of the Department of Environment, told Prothom Alo that geobags filled with sand had been torn apart by the force of the tides in many places.