Internet shutdown to be prohibited: Ministry asks BTRC

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications has directed that the provision allowing internet shutdowns be removed from the Telecommunications Act.

It also instructed to follow global standards for surveillance within the telecommunications system.

These directives were conveyed to the chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) in a letter sent on Monday by Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser.

The letter instructed the BTRC to draft amendments and revisions to the Telecommunications Act.