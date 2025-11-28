Interim govt to Google: More requests to remove critical contents

According to the report, during this period the government made 279 content removal requests to Google, covering 1,023 items (across Google’s various services).

In the same period last year, the first six months of 2024, the Awami League government made 337 such requests, covering 4,470 items. That government was ousted in August last year following the student–public uprising, after which the interim government was formed.

An analysis of the report shows that among this year’s requests, the largest share — 181 requests — were to remove content critical of the government. This was followed by 38 requests related to regulated goods and services, and 32 related to defamation.

All 181 requests about critical content concerned YouTube videos criticising the government. The highest number of requests came from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).