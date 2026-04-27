Customs officer Bullet Bairagi murdered; multiple suspects involved, says RAB

"However, we can confirm that multiple individuals were involved in the murder, and the incident occurred while the customs officer was returning home from Chattogram to Cumilla," he added.

On condition of anonymity, a source said that at least three individuals had been detained by RAB as of 8:00 pm on Sunday.

RAB had announced that a press briefing will be held at 10:30 am on Monday at the RAB-11 CPC-2 office in Shaktola area of Cumilla city. During the briefing, Major Sadman Ibne Alam will present details of the investigation into what authorities described as a “clueless and sensational” murder case.