Customs officer Bullet Bairagi murdered; multiple suspects involved, says RAB
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has said that customs officer Bullet Bairagi, 35, was murdered while returning home to Cumilla from Chattogram. Suspects involved in the killing have been arrested in RAB operations, although the exact number of detainees has not yet been confirmed.
Major Sadman Ibne Alam, Company Commander of CPC-2, Cumilla under Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-11), told Prothom Alo around 7:30 pm on Sunday, "We do not want to disclose the number of suspects at this moment. Revealing it may alert others involved."
"However, we can confirm that multiple individuals were involved in the murder, and the incident occurred while the customs officer was returning home from Chattogram to Cumilla," he added.
On condition of anonymity, a source said that at least three individuals had been detained by RAB as of 8:00 pm on Sunday.
RAB had announced that a press briefing will be held at 10:30 am on Monday at the RAB-11 CPC-2 office in Shaktola area of Cumilla city. During the briefing, Major Sadman Ibne Alam will present details of the investigation into what authorities described as a “clueless and sensational” murder case.
According to reports, Bullet Bairagi was returning to his residence in Cumilla from Chattogram on Friday night. He had spoken multiple times with his family members when he was close to home, but never arrived.
His body was found on Saturday morning beside the Irish Hill Hotel in the Kotbari area along the Dhaka–Chattogram highway in Cumilla. There were visible bloodstains on his face.
A murder case was filed on Saturday night at Cumilla Sadar South Model Police Station by his mother, Nilima Bairagi, naming unidentified individuals as accused.
Bullet Bairagi was the son of Sushil Bairagi from Babupura area of Dumuria village in Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj.
He joined the Customs, Excise and VAT Department as a non-cadre officer through the 41st BCS. He was serving as an assistant revenue officer at the Bibirbazar land port in Cumilla.
On 1 April, he had traveled to Chattogram from Bibirbazar for the 44th foundation training. He lived in a rented house in the Rajganj Panpatti area of Cumilla city due to his job. He was the only son of his parents.