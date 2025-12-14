Political parties urged to prioritise women’s and children’s rights

A short advocacy video was then screened, portraying ground realities and amplifying the voices of communities most affected by inequity and exclusion. This set the stage for the presentation of the coalition’s position paper, Advancing Women’s and Children’s Rights: A Civil Society Push for Inclusive Election Manifestos, jointly presented by Plan International Bangladesh and Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF). The presentation outlined evidence of rising school dropout rates, pervasive gender-based violence, early marriage, hazardous child labour, digital harassment, inadequate WASH facilities, widespread malnutrition and climate-induced displacement.

This was followed by reflections from representatives of political parties, who acknowledged the importance of placing women’s and children’s rights at the centre of national development priorities. They recognised the need to strengthen policy frameworks and resource allocation to address persistent inequalities and expressed a willingness to engage in continued dialogue with the coalition to explore how its recommendations could be meaningfully integrated into party policies and election commitments.

Senior management representatives from Oxfam in Bangladesh, Save the Children in Bangladesh, WaterAid Bangladesh, Breaking the Silence, Plan International Bangladesh and the JAAGO Foundation shared their reflections, highlighting the growing challenges faced by women and children as a result of climate shocks, economic pressures, shrinking civic space and entrenched social norms. They called for stronger enforcement of laws, increased investment in public services, expanded social protection for marginalised families and enhanced accountability mechanisms to ensure that commitments translate into tangible change.

The speakers emphasised that political parties must adopt rights-based, evidence-driven approaches and place women and children at the centre of national development priorities.