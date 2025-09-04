Govt to facilitate travel docs, if Tarique Rahman opts to return home: Touhid
Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said the government would extend necessary support regarding travel documents if BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman decides to return to Bangladesh.
“The matter (of returning) depends on his (Tarique’s) own decision, but we will address the issues related to his travel documents or passport when it is required,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.
Responding to a question, the adviser added that he had no information whether the BNP leader had applied for a passport at the Bangladesh High Commission in London.
Touhid said Tarique Rahman must first take a decision about his return.
On a query, the adviser said there has been no update yet on Dhaka’s request to New Delhi regarding the extradition of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He noted that no second request letter has been sent so far.
Replying to another query about international election observers, Touhid said a pre-election exploratory mission of the European Union (EU) has already visited Bangladesh.
“So far, I have no update in this regard,” he said, adding that the Election Commission is overseeing the matter.