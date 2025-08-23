Anyone dreaming of capturing polling centres will face consequences: CEC

About the ongoing election preparations, CEC Nasir Uddin stated that all necessary measures are being taken under the guidance of the Chief Adviser to ensure the national election is held in February, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

"We don't want to go inside the speeches of any political party about holding the election. We are performing our constitutional duties," he added.

Addressing over the election process, the CEC said that the existing Constitution does not allow for proportional representation and, as such, the Election Commission (EC) is bound to follow the current legal framework. "If the law changes, we will act accordingly," he added.