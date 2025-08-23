13th parliamentary election
Anyone dreaming of capturing polling centres will face consequences: CEC
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Saturday issued a stern warning against any attempts to seize control of polling centres during the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad election, saying that such actions would lead to immediate cancellation of votes from the affected centres.
"Anyone dreaming of capturing polling centres will face consequences. Their dreams will be shattered this time as we are fully prepared to respond," the CEC told a view-exchange meeting with election officials at the Regional Public Administration Training Centre in Rajshahi.
About the ongoing election preparations, CEC Nasir Uddin stated that all necessary measures are being taken under the guidance of the Chief Adviser to ensure the national election is held in February, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
"We don't want to go inside the speeches of any political party about holding the election. We are performing our constitutional duties," he added.
Addressing over the election process, the CEC said that the existing Constitution does not allow for proportional representation and, as such, the Election Commission (EC) is bound to follow the current legal framework. "If the law changes, we will act accordingly," he added.
The Bangladesh Army, CEC Nasir Uddin said, would not serve as a striking force but would support law enforcers. There are no current plans to reshuffle Deputy Commissioners (DCs) or Superintendents of Police (SPs), he added.
The Commission, he said, has around 5,700 trained officers, many of whom have experience from previous elections. However, those who were found involved in past irregularities will be excluded from election duties this time.
"There is no pressure from the government on the Election Commission," he said, adding, "Should there be any interference, I will step down rather than remain in office."
About the participation of political parties, CEC Nasir Uddin said the Awami League is currently facing trial and their participation in the election will depend entirely on the outcome of the legal proceedings.
With Regional Election Officer Delwar Hossain in the chair, the meeting was concluded with the CEC issuing several directives to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the Rajshahi region.