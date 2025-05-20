Editors' Council voices concerns over new clause in Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance

The Editors’ Council has expressed grave concern over the recently promulgated ‘Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance 2025’, saying that a new clause in the law could severely curtail freedom of expression and media’s rights in the country.

The clause could significantly restrict citizens' right to free expression and limit press freedom, which is a matter of serious concern, the council said in a joint statement signed by its president Mahfuz Anam and general secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.