Editors' Council voices concerns over new clause in Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance
The Editors’ Council has expressed grave concern over the recently promulgated ‘Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance 2025’, saying that a new clause in the law could severely curtail freedom of expression and media’s rights in the country.
The clause could significantly restrict citizens' right to free expression and limit press freedom, which is a matter of serious concern, the council said in a joint statement signed by its president Mahfuz Anam and general secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.
The scope for misuse of such a clause is high and it is not expected from the interim government to introduce such sweeping restrictions, the Council said.
The concern came following the issuance of a gazette by the interim government on 12 May before the Awami League was declared a banned organisation.
According to the gazette, a new clause has been added to sub-section (1), clause (Uma) of section 20(b) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009 (Act No. 16 of 2009).
The new clause prohibits the publication or printing of any press release, and any form of campaign via mass media, online platforms, social media, or any other medium as well as organising rallies, meetings, press conferences, or public speeches on behalf of or in support of a declared entity, it said.
The council called for the immediate suspension and reconsideration of the clause.