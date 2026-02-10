CCTV coverage at over 90pc of polling centres now: EC

CCTV cameras have now been installed at more than 90 per cent of polling centres across 299 constituencies in the thirteenth national parliamentary election. To maintain law and order, 958,000 members of different forces are currently deployed nationwide.

Election commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah disclosed the information at a press briefing at the election building in Agargaon, Dhaka, two days before polling.

Voting in the thirteenth parliamentary election and referendum will be held on Thursday. Polling in one of the 300 constituencies has been postponed due to the death of a candidate.

A decision had earlier been taken to install CCTV cameras at vulnerable polling centres to ensure security and round-the-clock monitoring among more than 42,000 centres nationwide.